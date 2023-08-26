Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 387.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 604,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 480,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 959,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 70,186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 31,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,963. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

