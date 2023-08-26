Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

F traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,610,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,238,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

