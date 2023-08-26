Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $4.88 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.35. 5,732,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.