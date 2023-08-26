Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,132,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,995,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

