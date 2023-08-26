Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $404.20. 4,417,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.