Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $63.28. 4,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

