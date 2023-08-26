Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $63.28. 4,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
