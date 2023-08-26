Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.6 %

MITSY traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $732.75. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $415.46 and a one year high of $818.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.78. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $22.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 90.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.