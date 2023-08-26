Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Up 134.0% in August

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a growth of 134.0% from the July 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 526.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

OTCMKTS MHVYF remained flat at $54.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

