Mitchell Services Limited (MSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Mitchell Services

In other news, insider Nathan Mitchell bought 171,631 shares of Mitchell Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,153.12 ($36,636.62). 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

