Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $42.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
