MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MIND Technology Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.
MIND Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MIND Technology
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.