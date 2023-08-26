MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MIND Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

