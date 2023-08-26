Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $108,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.