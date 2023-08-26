Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $378.23 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Mina has a total market cap of $378.23 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,067,405,213 coins and its circulating supply is 957,383,151 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,067,214,412.8400393 with 957,121,630.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39745627 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,136,504.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

