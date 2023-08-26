Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 0.8%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 415,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,706,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of 106.60 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.18.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

