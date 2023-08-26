Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

