Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,525,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $79.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

