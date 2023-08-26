MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann Sells 10,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.