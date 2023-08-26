M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 194 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.65) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.00.

M&G Stock Performance

About M&G

M&G stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

