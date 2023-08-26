Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Trading Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

