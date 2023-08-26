MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.