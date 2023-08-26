Metars Genesis Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,316.26 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00005274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and approximately $45,316.26 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.4429766 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,359.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

