Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$4.93. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

