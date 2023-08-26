Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Guy Pelletier Sells 1,500 Shares

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Pelletier sold 1,500 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$18,085.95.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
TSE MRD opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 11.50. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
