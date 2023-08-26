Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

MPW opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

