McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 3.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

