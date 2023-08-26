Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.67 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $53.37 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21291601 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,926,231.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

