Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.03

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $6.68. Materialise shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 119,752 shares.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Materialise Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $4,938,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 240,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 166,942 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

