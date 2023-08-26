Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 32,505,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,922,849. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

