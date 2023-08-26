Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,402,000 after acquiring an additional 295,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

