Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

