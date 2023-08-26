Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

