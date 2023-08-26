MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $730.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.