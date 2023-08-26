Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,833.3% in August

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,494. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
