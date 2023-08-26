Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,833.3% in August

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,494. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.