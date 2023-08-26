MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 1,005.3% in August

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 1,005.3% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

