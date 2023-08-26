MA Financial Group Limited (MAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at MA Financial Group

In related news, insider Andrew Pridham 513,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. Insiders own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, private equity, and venture capital.

