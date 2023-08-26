Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

