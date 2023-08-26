Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 billion-$89.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.08 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,954,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $441,024,000 after acquiring an additional 559,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

