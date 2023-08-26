Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

