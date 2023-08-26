Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $129,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

