Loop Capital Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.