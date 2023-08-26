Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Lonking Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Lonking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 8.57%.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

