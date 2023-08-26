Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLYGet Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Lonking Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Lonking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 8.57%.

About Lonking

(Get Free Report)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.