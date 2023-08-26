Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Trimmed by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

Linde stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.36 and its 200-day moving average is $362.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

