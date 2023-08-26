Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

LSPD stock opened at C$20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.65. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.95 and a 12 month high of C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

