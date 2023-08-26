Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.23. 4,838,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

