LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

LC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

