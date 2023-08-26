Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 35,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Legend Power Systems from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 million. Legend Power Systems had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

