Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 35,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Legend Power Systems from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 million. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. Research analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

