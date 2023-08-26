Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the July 31st total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 254 ($3.24) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 238 ($3.04) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

