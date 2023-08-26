Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the July 31st total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
