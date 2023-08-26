Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.67 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $610,000.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.