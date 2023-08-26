Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.67 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.