Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.19 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $86.19 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 228,531,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

